Morning news brief: Johnson's top aides quit, China's Olympic torchbearer row and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day:

After India decided that its Chargé d' Affaires (Cd’A) will not be attending the Winter Olympics, US State Department released a statement regarding Beijing’s and its ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. Meanwhile, as the embattled UK leader attempts to deal with the growing crisis following anger over alcohol-fueled events held at his Downing Street office and home during Coronavirus lockdowns, four of his top aides seem to have deserted him.

Russia will produce graphic propaganda video as pretext for an invasion against Ukraine: US

Pentagon officials said today that Russia could fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

"As part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a very graphic propaganda video, which would include corpses and actors that would be depicting mourners and images of destroyed locations," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Four of Johnson's closest aides desert him, as he seeks a fresh start

Boris Johnson's government has had a turbulent day after four of his closest aides resigned even as he tried to reset his government amid a series of scandals that have put him in peril.

We had voiced concerns over China's pattern of intimidating neighbours: US on Galwan soldier row

After India decided its Chargé d' Affaires (Cd’A) will not be attending the Winter Olympics after a PLA soldier who fought in Galwan Valley was made the torchbearer, the US State Department said it had earlier voiced concerns over Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.

Virginity test’s use as immigration control: UK government’s apology still pending

The UK government is yet to apologise for the practice of virginity testing, despite it being made a criminal offence in November 2021 and the government recently adding a clause to make "virginity repair" or hymenoplasty surgery illegal in England and Wales.

Watch | Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan initiates mediation between Russia and Ukraine