Morning news brief: Israel-Hamas war latest, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue op, and more

The ceasefire agreed upon between Israel-Hamas is scheduled to start at 7am local time with the hostages expected to be released later in the evening. The Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation began early on Friday (Nov 24) with the officials hopeful of retrieving the workers by evening. In other news, exiled former Pakistan PM Imran Khan might be dealt another blow as the election commission of the country moves to ban his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's (PTI) electoral symbol.

All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. The authorities have managed to insert wide pipes up to 45 metres and require another few hours to make the breakthrough.

Ahead of the release of 50 hostages by Hamas as part of a de-escalation drive, the Israeli Health Ministry has issued guidelines to local hospitals for feeding patients suffering from malnutrition, according to a report in Israeli news outlet Ynet.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's only Cricket World Cup-winning captain-turned-ousted prime minister, may lose the bat as the electoral symbol of his Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party.