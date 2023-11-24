Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE: CM Dhami to stay overnight at the site
All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. The authorities have managed to insert wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and are drilling another 2 metres to reach the workers.
Elaborate healthcare arrangements for the workers have been made in anticipation of the moment when they crawl out through the pipe.
"Along with this, it has been decided not to celebrate the Egas festival which is celebrated with great pomp in Uttarakhand today. Today, on the occasion of Egas, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was to participate in this festival along with about a thousand people at the Chief Minister's residence which he also cancelled," an official statement said.
"People who reached the Chief Minister's residence celebrated the festival with utmost simplicity by worshipping the cow. On this occasion, people also prayed to God for the safe exit of the workers trapped in the tunnel as soon as possible," it added.
"Currently, the machine is being repaired, which will take a few hours. If no other problem arises, the rescue operation will possibly resume tomorrow morning after 9 am," an official said.