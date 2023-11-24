Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE: CM Dhami to stay overnight at the site

"Along with this, it has been decided not to celebrate the Egas festival which is celebrated with great pomp in Uttarakhand today. Today, on the occasion of Egas, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was to participate in this festival along with about a thousand people at the Chief Minister's residence which he also cancelled," an official statement said.

"People who reached the Chief Minister's residence celebrated the festival with utmost simplicity by worshipping the cow. On this occasion, people also prayed to God for the safe exit of the workers trapped in the tunnel as soon as possible," it added.