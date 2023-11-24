Israel-Hamas war: Here's what Israeli hostages will be fed once freed from Hamas' clutches

Ahead of the release of 50 hostages by Hamas as part of a de-escalation drive, the Israeli Health Ministry has issued guidelines to local hospitals for feeding patients suffering from malnutrition, according to a report in Israeli news outlet Ynet.

The ministry has recommended that children between one and three years old be given water, a sweet biscuit, unsweetened applesauce, and tea sweetened with a teaspoon of sugar.

Meanwhile, the adolescents (which will be mostly women) will be provided water, three sweet biscuits, unsweetened applesauce, a hot drink sweetened with a tablespoon of sugar.

The ministry is expecting to address "refeeding syndrome in returning captives'. It is a condition in which introducing a normal diet to a person who has not eaten properly for extended periods of time can turn fatal. Refeeding syndrome is triggered by a sudden shift in fluid, electrolyte, and metabolic intake.

“Prolonged malnutrition may lead to significant nutritional deficiencies that can adversely affect health and even pose a life-threatening risk,” reads the exhaustive guide prepared by the ministry.

When will the hostages return?

According to the terms agreed between Israel and Hamas, a four-day ceasefire is expected to begin at 7 am local time on Friday (Nov 24). Subsequently, the first hostages are scheduled to be handed over to the Israeli authorities at 4 pm local time.

The deal was first agreed on Wednesday (Nov 22) but was delayed after the Israeli side needed more time to access how the deliverables will be implemented on the ground and the exact time the pause in fighting will begin.

"The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly. The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday," said Israeli National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi.

Watch | Gravitas: Secret men behind Israel-Hamas hostage deal × The deal states that Hamas would release 50 hostages, all women and children, over the course of four days. Meanwhile, Israel will release three Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli hostage released by Hamas.

The agreement follows weeks of war in the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorists broke through the militarised Gaza border on October 7 in an unprecedented attack. Israeli officials say about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 240 taken hostage.