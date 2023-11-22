LIVE TV

Gravitas: Secret men behind Israel-Hamas hostage deal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Israel and Hamas have finally struck a hostage deal. Hamas will release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians and a 4-day ceasefire. Who were the secret men who made this deal possible?

