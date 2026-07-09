/VIDEO: Around 3,000 HPCL gas cylinders float in Patalganga river in Raigad after flood water enters bottling plant

Heavy rains have battered several parts of Maharashtra leading to flooding in many areas. In one such incident of flooding caused by continuous rainfall in Raigad district, floodwaters entered the HPCL LPG bottling plant at Chavne MIDC in Panvel taluka and reportedly swept away around 3,000 filled and empty LPG cylinders into the Patalganga river.

The incident has raised major safety concerns, with local authorities warning people against touching or collecting the drifting cylinders. In a statement, Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale said the amount of gas remaining in the cylinders and their internal condition were unknown, making them potentially hazardous.

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He has urged citizens to hand over any recovered cylinders to HPCL, the nearest HPCL dealer, or designated government offices.

Meanwhile, videos of drifting LPG cylinders in the Patalganga river have been shared on various social media platforms and have gone viral.

In the clip one can see several cylinders floating in the river which is flowing with great force. Still there are some people who are risking their lives by trying to take out the LPG cylinder from the river and take them home.

Mumbai battered by Heavy rain

Maharashtra has experienced heavy rainfall ranging over 600mm in three 24-hour periods between July 6 and 8 triggering landslides, mudslides, and flooding.