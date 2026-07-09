/Delhi NCR rains: Heavy downpour floods roads, cripples traffic across region

Heavy overnight rain lashed Delhi, bringing the season's first major spell and leaving large parts of the city grappling with long traffic jams, transport disruption and waterlogging on Thursday morning. The downpour also triggered a deadly building collapse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for more rain, thunderstorms and lightning through the day.

According to the IMD, Delhi's base weather station at Safdarjung recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Mayur Vihar received 103 mm of rain, while Lodhi Road recorded 80.2 mm, Ridge 77.8 mm, Palam 63 mm and Ayanagar 57.4 mm during the same period.

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Several parts of the city reported severe waterlogging, including Sadar Bazar, Greater Kailash, Badarpur, Nasirpur, Teliwara, Mahavir Bazar, Swarup Nagar, Kushak Road, Munirka, Dwarka, Vikas Marg, East Delhi and the New Delhi Railway Station area.

The heavy rain slowed traffic on key roads across the capital. Long queues of vehicles were seen on Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, the Delhi Noida Expressway and National Highway 48 near Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur and Rajokri as waterlogged stretches and poor visibility disrupted the morning commute.

In many localities, roads turned into streams after the continuous rainfall overwhelmed the city's drainage network.

The heaviest loss of life was reported in Rohini, where a four-storey building under construction collapsed during the rain, killing three people.

The downpour also uprooted trees in several parts of the capital, adding to the disruption across the city.

The wider National Capital Region also witnessed continuous rain over the past 24 hours, causing widespread traffic disruption in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. Flooded roads stranded vehicles and led to massive congestion on the Delhi Jaipur Highway near Narsinghpur, Basai, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Kadipur, Sector 10A and Sohna Road.

The IMD issued a red alert for all parts of Delhi, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, while an orange alert was sounded for parts of Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Gurugram, with more intense showers expected through the day.