/India signs Uranium deal with Australia: Why it's game-changer for New Delhi's nuclear energy ambitions

India and Australia on Thursday (July 9, 2026) inked several deals spanning civil nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals sectors. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, reinforced the significant role of the bilateral partnership in ensuring a peaceful Indo-Pacific region.



This development comes a day after PM Modi landed in Australia from Indonesia in the second leg of his three-nation tour with the aim of bolstering the trade and defence pact against the backdrop of an increasingly fractured geopolitical environment.

Key agreements signed

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Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the two countries announced a joint declaration on defence and security, a joint statement on energy cooperation, and a roadmap to strengthen collaboration in cyber security, critical technologies and resilient supply chains. The civil nuclear energy agreement is expected to enable the commercial supply of Australian uranium to India, supporting the country's expanding nuclear power programme.



India and Australia also agreed to expedite negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and a bilateral investment protection agreement. Additionally, both sides committed to developing a critical minerals corridor to deepen cooperation in the strategic resources sector.

Why does India's Uranium deal with Australia matter?

Speaking after the agreement was signed, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that the arrangement provides for Australian uranium exports to India in order to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity, providing an extra market for the Australian resources sector.



PM Modi also highlighted that the partnership provides greater opportunities in multiple sectors beyond nuclear energy, as it creates the monitoring system necessary for Australian uranium to be supplied exclusively for the civilian nuclear energy programme of India for peaceful electricity generation. The signed agreement effectively channels the wider civil nuclear pact that had remained largely silent for more than ten years.

Why does India need uranium?

The agreement comes as India accelerates plans to significantly increase its nuclear power capacity over the next two decades. The country aims to achieve 100 GW of installed nuclear power capacity by 2047 as part of its broader clean energy transition. It is a goal that depends on a steady supply of uranium, due to limited domestic reserves, despite India's abundant thorium reserves.



Coal still accounts for nearly three-fourths of India's electricity generation and around 42 per cent of installed generation capacity. While renewable energy from solar and wind has grown rapidly, its intermittent nature limits its ability to consistently meet demand during peak consumption periods.



In this context, nuclear energy provides a reliable source of low-carbon baseload power that can operate continuously, irrespective of weather conditions. It is expected to play a key role in India's long-term decarbonisation plans and its target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.