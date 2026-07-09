/'This show is houseful it is a blockbuster': PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 9) addressed the Indian community in Australia and began with acknowledging the “traditional owners of the land on which we meet, and I pay my respects to their Elders, past, present and emerging." He also thanked the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese for his treatment to the Indian diaspora living in his country.

“I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, and I pay my respects to their Elders, past, present and emerging. This show is houseful. It is a blockbuster... Before this, I had met you all twice in Sydney. I was also waiting to meet the people of Melbourne. So this time I thought I would have a flat white coffee with the people of Melbourne,” said Modi in his address.

“It is said that the city of Melbourne offers a glimpse of all four seasons in a single day. However, the Indian community has made it even more vibrant with its own cultural hues. Here in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, there are many places and markets infused with the spirit of Indianness. Some call them 'Little India,' while others call them 'Mini India'; whatever the name, they are steeped in Indian culture.” he added haling the Indian Australian community.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Indian economy, space mission hailed by Modi

Modi then went on to speak about how the Indian economy has been growing steadily and will soon be counted among the top three economies of the world.

“We aspire to become one of the world's top three economies as soon as possible, driven by the motto: 'Grow more, achieve more,” said the Indian Prime Minister.

He also touched upon the progress Indian has made in the field of space and satellite and how India's goal now is to launch its 'Gaganyaan' mission into space and establish its own space station.

He further said that the 21st century India is brimming with aspirations and “this is an India that believes in ‘Grow More, Achieve More.’”