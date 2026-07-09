/It's 'raining' money for cab drivers: Delhi NCR commuters forced to shell over 3 times the fare

Overnight rain in Delhi-NCR sent app-based cab and autorickshaw fares skyrocketing. In a city where these rides are not metered, commuters had to shell out double or even more than the usual amount for a ride. Whether this surge pricing is fair or not is a rhetorical question at this point. Meanwhile, in another metropolis like Mumbai, meter-based charging is the norm. There, a driver can only request a higher fare by citing the discomfort and extra time spent navigating low-lying areas of the maximum city.

In Noida, commuters were forced to spend over twice the regular cost for autos and over thrice the fare for taxis on Rapido, Ola, Uber, etc. For a distance of approximately 11 kilometers, from the usual Rs 110-150, the prices went up to Rs 276 and more at around 8:20 IST. “The minute there is a sense that it may rain, the prices begin to show an upward trend. And today was a perfect situation where it had rained all night; the price hike was bizarre,” said Renee Fernandez, a media professional.

Price hike at its peak

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Low-lying areas across the city are facing severe waterlogging. While highways remain mostly clear, numerous inner streets are completely inundated with rainwater. Hours later, when the price for the same route was checked, it had come down.

“My office is nearly 27 kilometers away, and the cabs usually charge about Rs 450 on normal days, but the rains not only made getting it difficult, but I was charged nearly three times at about Rs 1,285. To add to it, the drive took about 55 minutes instead of a 40-minute drive from Faridabad to Noida," said Chiraj Talreja, a corporate employee.

Another commuter, Kareena, said, "It was after 9 PM, and it was pouring heavily. I tried booking a cab or an auto for 25 minutes. I eventually had to hitch a ride with my colleague, who stays about 4 kms from my home, and we requested the auto driver to drop me after her end location. I had to pay him extra for the ride."

According to the forecast, it is said to be generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light to moderate rain at most places and heavy rainfall at isolated places with occasional thunderstorm activity during the evening/night.