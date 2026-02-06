/No Uber, Ola, Rapido cabs on Feb 7? Drivers announce nationwide strike under ‘All India Breakdown’—Here's why

App-based ride-hailing services Ola, Uber and Rapido are likely to face disruption on February 7 as gig worker unions have called for a nationwide protest, calling it the ‘All India Breakdown’. The demonstration has been announced by the Telangana Gig, Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), and other national labour bodies.

After announcing the strike, which is scheduled for Saturday, TGPWU said in a post on the social media platform X, “App-based transport workers across India will observe an All India Breakdown on 7 Feb 26. No minimum fares. No regulation. Endless exploitation.” The union demanded that the union government “act now”, stating that millions of app-based drivers fell into poverty while the aggregator platforms make a lot of profit.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the TGPWU flagged what it described as “long-pending and unresolved issues” affecting app-based transport workers across the country.

The union said that because there is no government-regulated fare framework for drivers working with platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter and other auto, cab and bike-taxi aggregators, companies set fares unilaterally.

As per the union, this practice results in “severe income insecurity, exploitation, and unsustainable working conditions for millions of transport workers”. The letter also referred to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, noting that the rules call for regulatory supervision, fare transparency and safeguards for drivers’ livelihoods.

Why will Ola, Uber, and Rapido drivers be on strike on Feb 7?

The "All India Breakdown" strike will focus on issue low fares, lack of regulation, and exploitation faced by drivers. The unions have accused the companies of fixing their fares on their own, despite the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. The union demanded that the government fix minimum fares as incomes, exploitation and working conditions for drivers has detoriated.