/Bangkok's 'Do Nothing' event goes viral | Hundreds gather to escape hustle culture

A unique wellness trend is taking over Bangkok as hundreds of people gathered in Lumphini Park for a "Do Nothing" event. Participants spent one hour sitting quietly without using their phones, talking, or taking part in any activities. Organizers described the gathering as a peaceful protest against hustle culture and the constant pressure to stay productive. The movement is part of a growing global trend promoting mindfulness, digital detox, and slowing down, with similar events already taking place in South Korea and Spain.