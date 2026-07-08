/China flags 'backdoor' in Claude code | US-China AI security row explodes

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 22:57 IST
Tensions just jumped from trade to AI. China has warned users about a potential 'backdoor' in Claude Code and is telling people to update or remove the affected software immediately. The claim has sparked a new US-China fight over AI safety and trust. With both countries racing to lead in artificial intelligence, this dispute is adding fuel to an already heated tech rivalry. Developers worldwide are now checking their code for risks.