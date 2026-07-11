/Typhoon Bavi batters east asia | China braces for landfall after Japan, Taiwan hit hard | wion

Typhoon Bavi continues to unleash destruction across East Asia, battering Japan's southern islands with powerful winds, torrential rain, and massive waves before heading toward China's Zhejiang province. The storm has forced widespread evacuations in Taiwan and China, disrupted flights and ferry services, and left thousands without electricity. In the Philippines, deadly landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have claimed lives, while weather agencies continue to warn of flooding, storm surges, and destructive winds across the region. Authorities remain on high alert as Typhoon Bavi approaches the Chinese coast.