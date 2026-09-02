/The new arms race: High-tech low-cost arms race explodes

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 21:20 IST
Global superpowers are racing into an urgent arms revolution. The Pentagon faces severely depleted crucial weapon stockpiles after sustained conflicts across the Middle East and Eastern Europe. With US President Donald Trump demanding rapid weapons replenishment, American military chiefs have launched an emergency search for new advance weaponry. But again, money is an issue. With military budgets stretched and modern wars requiring massive ammunition, the new mantra is to build, acquire cheaper, precision weapons.