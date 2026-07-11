/Jaipur school girl death: New CCTV footage releases questions over 9-year old's death

Eight months after the tragic death of 9-year-old Amaira Meena at Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School, her family has released new CCTV footage that has reignited the case. Amaira, a Class 4 student, died after falling from the school's fourth floor on November 1, 2025. The newly surfaced video allegedly shows the child appearing visibly distressed after a classroom incident involving classmates and a digital slate, with the family claiming she repeatedly sought help from her teacher to no avail.