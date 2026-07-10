In an unusual political standoff, President Donald Trump has refused to sign a landmark bipartisan housing bill, allowing it to become law without his endorsement. The "21st Century ROAD to Housing Act," which passed both chambers of Congress with overwhelming support, will take effect at midnight. President Trump, who dismissed the legislation as "a yawn," explicitly stated his refusal to sign the measure is a protest against the U.S. Senate’s failure to pass the "SAVE America Act."