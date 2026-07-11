/PM Modi addresses the Indian Diaspora in New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Auckland during the final leg of his historic New Zealand visit. Speaking to a packed audience, PM Modi highlighted the deep people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, praised the contribution of the Indian community, and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. The event marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades and showcased growing cooperation in trade, education, culture, and strategic partnerships.