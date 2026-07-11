/DMK's Kanimozhi Hits Back at Tamil Nadu CM Vijay over Karur stampede remarks

The political battle over the Karur stampede tragedy has intensified in Tamil Nadu. DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has strongly responded to Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay's remarks during his visit to Karur. Vijay defended his actions following the 2025 Karur stampede, saying he was grieving and trusted the police's judgment, while also announcing government jobs for the families of victims. Kanimozhi hit back, alleging that people know who stood with them during the tragedy and who abandoned them.