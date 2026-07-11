/New york becomes first us state to ban smart glasses in all courts over secret recording concerns

New York is set to become the first U.S. state to ban smart glasses across its entire court system. Beginning July 20, all camera- and microphone-equipped smart eyewear, including Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses and prescription smart glasses, will be prohibited inside state, county, city, town, and village courts. Court officials say the move is aimed at preventing covert recordings of legal proceedings. Visitors, lawyers, and court staff will be required to surrender smart glasses before entering court buildings. The decision follows growing concerns over AI-powered wearable devices and comes after Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses drew attention during a recent U.S. court appearance.