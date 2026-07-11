/Egypt returns home to massive celebration after memorable fifa world cup campaign

Egypt's national football team received a hero's welcome after returning home from a historic FIFA World Cup campaign in the United States. Thousands of fans gathered to celebrate Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs after Egypt reached the Round of 16 for the first time in its history and came close to eliminating defending champions Argentina. Celebrations continued with an open-top bus parade through New Alamein, while President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is set to honor the squad. However, Egypt's exit remains controversial after the team's coach accused FIFA of favoring Argentina and questioned several refereeing decisions. FIFA has rejected the allegations, insisting match officials acted independently.