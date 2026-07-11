/Anti-immigration riots rock south africa, thousands of migrants flee | south africa border crisis

South Africa is witnessing escalating anti-immigration unrest as protests and riots force thousands of African migrants to flee their homes. Many migrants are reportedly sleeping on pavements, fearing attacks, while hundreds of undocumented migrants are attempting to return to Zimbabwe by crossing the dangerous Limpopo River, known for crocodiles and hippos. The violence has intensified across several cities, with anti-immigration groups demanding that undocumented migrants leave the country. Officials say the crisis has exposed broader challenges surrounding illegal immigration, border security, and regional stability.