After 'God Particle' and 'Oh My God!' particle, scientists discover 'sun goddess' particle

Over the last few years, scientists have managed to unearth some powerful particles such as the Higgs Boson aka the "God Particle", discovered at CERN as well as the "Oh My God!" particle, an unimaginably energetic cosmic ray, detected in 1991. But now, the researchers have discovered a brand new subatomic particle whose energy they describe is one million times greater than what humanity’s most powerful particle accelerators can ever possibly generate.

Nicknamed Amaterasu particle after the 'Sun goddess' in Japanese mythology, scientists stumbled upon the particle at the cosmic ray observatory located in Utah's West Desert known as the Telescope Array.

These particles come from faraway regions of space and are known as cosmic rays. The cosmic rays and their origin remain unclear but scientists posit that most galactical phenomenons such as those involving black holes, gamma-ray bursts and neutron star collapse produce the energetic, mysterious rays.

Telescope Array discovered the 'Sun goddess' particle on May 27, 2021, when it struck the atmosphere above Utah. Of the 507 ping-pong table-size surface detectors, Amaterasu triggered 23 of them, with a calculated energy of about 244 exa-electron volts (1 exa-electron = 1 billion gigaelectron-volts).

The “Oh My God particle” detected more than 30 years ago was 320 exa-electron volts. In comparison, an electron in the polar aurora carries energy of about 40,000 electron volts, according to NASA.

Origin baffles scientists

Despite the massive energy associated with the particle, its origin has baffled scientists. In most cases, the cosmic ray is traced to an interstellar-level megaevent in the galaxy, but according to John Matthews, a co-spokesman for the Telescope Array Collaboration, Amaterasu particle seemingly originated from what’s known as the Local Void, an empty area of space bordering the Milky Way galaxy.

“If you take the two highest-energy events — the one that we just found, the ‘Oh-My-God’ particle — those don’t even seem to point to anything. It should be something relatively close. Astronomers with visible telescopes can’t see anything really big and really violent,” Matthews said.

Despite uncertainty around the 'Sun goddess' particle's origin, scientists are of the view that it is an important messenger from the universe about some highly energetic event that we cannot decipher at this point. However, efforts need to be put in to disentangle the origin of this mysterious particle.