Israel has agreed to allow food into the Gaza Strip, but only a "basic amount".

In other news, former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, the Mexican ship that rammed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday (May 17) night, faced a mechanical failure, due to which it lost its steering capacity.

Click on the headlines to read more

Israel has agreed to allow food into the Gaza Strip, but only a "basic amount". This comes after a two-month-long aid blockade and as Israel ramps up its largest ground offensive in weeks.

Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer. The disease has now spread to his bones, his office announced in a statement on Sunday (May 18). The statement said Biden was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." It further revealed that the former president is struggling with the disease, which appears to be hormone-sensitive.

A Mexican ship that rammed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday (May 17) night, killing two and injuring several others, faced a mechanical failure due to which it lost its steering capacity, reported the New York Post, citing sources.

Good news for Tom Cruise fans as the actor plans to not leave action movies anytime soon. The Mission Impossible actor has been doing the rounds of film festivals and film premieres to promote his latest Mission Impossible film – The Final Reckoning, in which he plays Ethan Hunt for the last time.