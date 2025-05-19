Mexican Navy ship that crashed into Brooklyn Bridge lost its steering. Here’s what we know

A Mexican ship that rammed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday (May 17) night, killing two and injuring several others, faced a mechanical failure due to which it lost its steering capacity, reported the New York Post, citing sources.

The shocking video showed the Mexican Navy’s 147-foot-tall showboat, the Cuauhatemoc, hit the New York City bridge as crew members panicked and clung for their lives from the rigging.

The navy confirmed that 22 of its crew members were injured in the accident, among whom three were seriously injured.

“The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada,” it wrote.

The investigation into the incident is underway to determine what led to the tragic accident.

According to sources cited by the outlet, the 43-year-old vessel was on its way to the Brooklyn waterfront to refuel, following which it was set to sail to Iceland. The ship had plenty of diesel when it appeared to have lost its steering ability due to a mechanical failure when it slammed into the bridge, carried by powerful East River currents.

The ship left the Mexican port of Acapulco on April 6 with 277 people onboard, and was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations, including Kingston, Jamaica; Havana, Cuba; Cozumel, Mexico; and New York.