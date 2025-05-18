An Indian-origin man in the US identified as Rohit Joy has come under fire for calling for all H-1B visas to expire and for visa holders to be sent back to their home countries.

"All H-1B visas should expire, the program should be ended, and visa holders should be sent back to their home countries. It has nothing to do with keeping America competitive. Our major national competitors don't bring in large numbers of foreign workers," Rohit Joy wrote on X.

Joy expressed his opinion in response to a post by Republican Congressman Rich McCormick, who had voiced support for expanding domestic visa renewals for H-1B.

What is H-1B visa?



The H-1B visa programme in the US allows employers to hire skilled foreign workers in speciality occupations requiring at least a bachelor's degree. H-1B visas are initially granted for three years and can be extended up to six years.



In 2024, a pilot programme to renew H1B visas from within the US was launched. The initiative was recommended by Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria. In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, several Congress members said that the government should consider renewing the 2024 pilot program for domestic visa renewals and expand it to include additional E, H, I, L, O or P visas to “ease burdens on workers and businesses alike”. At present, individuals must get their visas renewed at the US embassy in their home countries.

Bhutoria wrote, "I'm thrilled to see bipartisan support for domestic visa renewal! The pilot programme, launched based on my recommendation to the WHIAANHPI Commission & implemented by the State Dept, is a step forward." Sharing the official US Congress document addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he added, "@SecRubio, domestic visa renewal is the right move. Happy to share details!"





