'In wake of Pak-India conflict': Pak top diplomat Ishaq Dar to visit China in first trip after Operation Sindoor

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar is heading to China on Monday (May 19) to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, marking his first foreign trip since the recent India-Pakistan military tensions.

His visit comes just days after both countries agreed to a ceasefire following intense cross-border strikes sparked by India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Dar’s itinerary includes a key trilateral meeting with China and Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is expected to arrive in China on Tuesday to join the talks.

According to Geo News, “The foreign ministers of the three countries are expected to discuss the promotion of regional trade, enhanced security cooperation, and the evolving situation in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent Pakistan-India conflict.”

India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities on May 10 after four days of escalating strikes involving drones and missiles across the Line of Control. The decision to hold Dar’s first diplomatic engagement in China, just days after the ceasefire, has drawn attention.

Beijing had earlier welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, stating it was in “the fundamental and long-term interest of both countries” and helped maintain regional peace and stability.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. The Indian Armed Forces said they carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

The Indian military reported killing over a hundred terrorists and hitting the headquarters of terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched attacks on Indian military sites on May 8, 9 and 10. These were successfully repelled by Indian forces using systems such as the Akash Teer surface-to-air missiles.