If you are an Indian residing in the U.S., or planning to move there, chances are that you are constantly refreshing your browser on U.S. immigration policies—especially as they continue to evolve. Recent changes are raising major concerns, particularly for H-1B, F-1, and Green Card holders. Although India isn't officially on any U.S. travel ban list, those with U.S. visas are now facing significant delays, stricter screenings, and even random detentions at airports.