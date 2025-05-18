Ukraine has said that Russia launched its largest drone attack since the start of the full-scale war, with hundreds of drones targeting multiple regions, including the capital Kyiv. One woman was killed on the outskirts of the city and at least three others were injured.

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia had fired 273 drones by 08:00 on Sunday morning, hitting central areas such as Kyiv and the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk in the east.

Of the total drones, 88 were intercepted, while another 128 reportedly went off course without causing damage.

The drone strikes took place just one day before a scheduled phone call between former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has been pushing for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Ahead of that conversation, leaders of key European nations, including Germany, France, Poland, and the UK, were expected to hold a virtual meeting with Trump on Sunday, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Friday saw the first direct meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials in more than three years, held in Turkey. The discussions, however, led only to an agreement on a prisoner swap and no breakthrough on broader issues.

Ukrainian officials expressed frustration, suggesting that Moscow had no real intention of ending the war.

"For Russia, the negotiations [on Friday] in Istanbul are just a pretence. Putin wants war," said Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian authorities believe the drone strikes are a clear sign that Moscow remains committed to continuing the war effort, despite rising calls for peace from the international community.

Saturday night’s bombardment broke the previous record set on 23 February, when 267 drones were launched on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion.