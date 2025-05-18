Two people were killed and several injured after Mexican navy sailing ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Saturday (May 17). Multiple videos surfaced on social media showed the moment the accident happened.

Videos showed the top of the ship hitting the bridge and collapsing partially. The ship was continued floating.

Some of the surfaced videos also showed a few people hanging the masts that were collapsed after hitting the bridge.

“We saw someone dangling, and I couldn't tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for like at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them,” a witness told The Associated Press (AP).

The Mexican navy said that the ship, Cuauhtemoc, was around 97 feet long and 40 feet wide academy training vessel. The navy said it was damaged n an accident with the Brooklyn Bridge that prevented it from continuing its voyage.

The navy took to the social media platform X and confirmed that 22 of its crew members were injured in the accident among which, three were seriously injured.



“The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada,” it wrote.



The ship left the Mexican port of Acapulco on April 6 with 277 people onboard, and was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations, including Kingston, Jamaica; Havana, Cuba; Cozumel, Mexico; and New York.