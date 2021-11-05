Morning news brief: India-China conflict, US-Saudi Arabia defence deal and more

In a report on China, the Pentagon has said that Chinese officials have warned US officials not to interfere with Beijing’s relationship with India. Money that was meant to go to those who were financially strained during the Covid pandemic.It ended up going to hundreds of super-rich people, including at least 18 billionaires.The deal, approved by the US State Department, will help Saudi Arabia protect itself from drone attacks by Yemen.

China doesn’t want deeper US-India relations, taking 'actions’ to press territorial claims with neighbour: US



In a report titled ‘Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China’ presented to the US Congress, the Pentagon also stated China unsuccessfully sought to prevent New Delhi from deepening its relationship with the US during and after the Ladakh standoff

US: 18 billionaires received COVID stimulus cheques meant for financially weak people



During the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 18 billionaires and more than 200 ultra-wealthy people allegedly received emergency federal stimulus cheques intended to support suffering American families.

US-Saudi Arabia sign defence deal worth $650 million, first under Biden administration



The Pentagon has announced that the United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a major arms deal worth $650 million.



