US-Saudi Arabia sign defence deal worth $650 million, first under Biden administration

The Pentagon has announced that the United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a major arms deal worth $650 million.

The deal, approved by the US State Department, will help Saudi Arabia to protect itself from drone attacks by Yemen.

According to a spokesperson of the State Department, ''We've seen an increase in cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia over the past year.''

''The sale is fully consistent with the administration's pledge to lead with diplomacy to end the conflict in Yemen.''

Saudi Arabia is leading a fight against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are supported by Iran which supplies them drones and other weapons.

The sale comes as President Joe Biden's administration takes a cautious approach to support the kingdom. His predecessor Donald Trump had a friendly relationship with Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has been criticised by several US lawmakers for its involvement in the Yemen war. The country is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

However, it is an important partner of the US in the Middle East and one of Washington's closest allies in countering the threat posed by Iran.

The package would include 280 AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL) along with containers and support equipment, spare parts, US Government and contractor engineering and technical support.

(With inputs from agencies)

