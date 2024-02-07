Morning news brief: Hamas responds to proposed truce deal in Gaza; Tucker Carlson to interview Putin; and more

WION morning brief: In a major step towards fruition of another truce deal in Gaza, Hamas on Tuesday filed a response to a proposal deal, which is currently being reviewed by Israel and the US. The provisions of the deal have been hammered out by Israel, the US, Qatar and Egypt and is expected to last 40 days if approved. Meanwhile, famous US TV host Tucker Carlson has announced he will interview Russian leader Vladimir Putin. If Putin does indeed give the interview, it would be the first time he has talked to a Western journalist one-on-one since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday received a major setback as his labour reforms package was sent back for rewriting by the parliament.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Hamas said it responded to a framework proposal for a new ceasefire deal on Tuesday (Feb 6), which the US and Israel are believed to be reviewing.

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Tuesday (Feb 6) confirmed he will be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin. The influential yet divisive journalist, known for his conservative credentials said the interview was finalised after months of planning.

Newly elected far-right Argentine President Javier Milei received a major setback on Tuesday (Feb 6) as his labour reforms package was prevented from advancing in the parliament and sent back for a rewrite.

In a setback to the Republicans, US President Joe Biden's immigration chief escaped impeachment over his handling of the southern border by a razor-thin margin on Tuesday (Feb 6).

Watch: EU lays out plan to cut greenhouse emissions by 90% by 2040