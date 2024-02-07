Biden homeland security chief narrowly survives impeachment in Republican-majority House

In a setback to the Republicans, US President Joe Biden's immigration chief escaped impeachment over his handling of the southern border by a razor-thin margin on Tuesday (Feb 6).

A sustained campaign to oust Alejandro Mayorkas collapsed in the GOP-majority House of Representatives after Democrats and a trio of sceptical Republicans voted to reject the impeachment motion.

Mayorkas averted an exit following a 214-216 vote which marked a blow for Speaker Mike Johnson and other GOP lawmakers who have constantly blamed the Biden aide for allowing the migrant situation to deteriorate. Had Tuesday's vote been successful, Mayorkas would have become only the second cabinet secretary to be impeached in US history.

The dramatic vote finished with a 215-215 tie after a Republican member changed his vote so that the House could bring up the impeachment issue once again.

"I'm frustrated. But we will bring it back up, obviously when Scalise and others are here and it will pass. It's a delay is all this is," said Tennessee Republican leader and Homeland Security Chair Mark Green after the failed vote.

Notably, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and California Rep. Tom McClintock were the three Republicans who halted Mayorkas' exit after Green, who presides over the Homeland Security Committee sent the impeachment articles.

The Republicans have repeatedly attacked the Democrats by pointing to the statistics which show migrant encounters reached a record high of 302,000 in December alone at the southern border. Mayorkas has been held responsible for the alarming situation as more and more undocumented immigrants enter American cities.

A Harvard-Harris survey conducted earlier month showed that immigration was now an important concern for voters, with 35 per cent of respondents citing the issue as their top priority.