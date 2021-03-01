Morning news brief: Golden Globes 2021, Trump talks at CPAC, and more

With the coronavirus still looming out in the world, popular Golden Globes awards have been shifted to a virtual ceremony with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. WION is bringing you LIVE UPDATES.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump put up his own show at CPAC 2021 where he hinted at a possible return to the White House in the 2024 US election. While the Republicans were busy in CPAC, the Biden administration called for the immediate release of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists.

'Take the vaccine': PM Modi takes first dose of coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS

PM Modi, the first dose of coronavirus vaccine - India began its second phase of vaccination for people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 years old from March 1.

Golden Globes 2021 Live: 'Schitt's Creek' wins best TV series- comedy

The A-list audience and nominees are expected to largely remain at home, accepting awards via videolink, similar to the format of September's widely praised Emmys.

Thai anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Bangkok

Pro-democracy protesters clashed with police in Thailand's capital Bangkok demanding King Maha Vajiralongkorn to give up direct command of the army unit housed there.

Donald Trump teases 2024 presidential run in CPAC 2021 speech

Immigration policies, rigged election, Cancel culture, Joe Biden, climate change, Impeachment and betrayal — Donald Trump continues complaining at CPAC 2021.

Spain: Ten arrested in Barcelona as protests over jailed rapper turn violent