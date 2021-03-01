Donald Trump teases 2024 presidential run in CPAC 2021 speech

Facing the cameras for the first time since leaving the White House, twice impeached (and acquitted) former US President, Donald Trump, teased about a re-run for the post in Sunday's session of Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2021.

Asserting his dominance over the Republican party, he assured his supporters that he and his team will win back the Senate and make a return to the White House in 2024.

"With your help we will take back the House, we will win the Senate, and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House -- and I wonder who that will be?" the infamous leader said.

Known to be a sore loser, Trump repeated his false claims of the US election 2020 being rigged and assured that he still believes he won against the US President Joe Biden — someone who has, reportedly, not been paying attention to the four-day event.

He did not stop at that, Trump also hinted at his return by claiming he may decide to beat the Democrats for a 'third' time, once again hinting that he has beaten Biden — the Democrat President — this time too.

"Who knows?" Trump continued. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time, OK?"

As expected, he did not leave a stone unturned in reminding people that President Biden has not been able to magically restore the economy — which had been on a downward spiral when Trump left — and control the surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Referring to it as a struggle, Trump questioned if America will be able to survive this phase. "We're in a struggle for the survival of America as we know it," the former reality TV star said. "This is a terrible, terrible, painful struggle."

He assured people that he will, presumably, be returning back to the White House following the "incredible" populist movement that had propelled him to victory last time and "in the end, we will win".

The disgraced former President also used this stage to put rumours to rest, concerning a divide within the Republican Party. "I am not starting a new party," he reassured the supporters who were busy buying Nancy Pelosi-themed toilet rolls. "We have the Republican Party. It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before."

Trump also made sure he takes out time to 'diss' the cancel culture — something that his daughter had been cribbing about towards the end of her father's presidency. He also spent time criticising Biden's policies on immigration, climate change and energy and, repeatedly, complained about the 'illegal' practises of the Democrats to, apparently, make Biden win the election — a claim he has not been able to prove since November 2020.

Even though he talked about bringing the Republican party back to unity, he also called out the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him in the House of Representatives, and the seven Republicans who voted unsuccessfully to convict him in the Senate.

Once again, with the same energy he had while inciting Capitol riots, he urged the crowd to "get rid of them all" while talking about the Republicans who voted against him in his impeachment trial.