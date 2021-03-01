Gravitas: Donald Trump's 'grand' political return

Mar 01, 2021, 11.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
He is back! Donald Trump made a grand return at CPAC. Almost every statement he made was met with applause. Is he going to run for the White House again? Watch this report by WION's Molly Gambhir to find out.
