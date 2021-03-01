'Take the vaccine': PM Modi takes first dose of coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021 ×

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," India's prime minister said in a tweet.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free," India's prime minister added.

India began its second phase of vaccination for people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 years old from March 1.

Health authorities in India's national capital are set for the roll-out of the second phase of the inoculation drive amid a decline in COVID-19 cases witnessed in the last two months.

Over 13,000 beneficiaries had received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the health department said with over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries having received the vaccine since the inoculation drive began a month ago in Delhi.

Health officials said although vaccination will be free at government centres in the capital, a set charge with a cap of Rs 250 per dose could be taken by private facilities.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 health workers were administered the shots at 81 centres across Delhi on the first day.