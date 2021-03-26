Morning news brief: EU urges AstraZeneca to pick up pace, tornadoes in US kill 5, and more Photograph:( WION )
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief
Morning news brief: Biggest news stories of the morning - from the tornado in US ripping through neighbourhoods, to the ongoing mayhem in Myanmar against the junta - we have it all. Click on the headline to read the full story.
Tornadoes rip through US state of Alabama killing at least 5
Myanmar: Firebomb hurled at Aung San Suu Kyi's party headquarters
Global COVID-19 caseload tops 125.3 million
US Secretary of State Blinken says West needs to cooperate more than ever
Men forced to rape family members in Ethiopia's Tigray, UN says
PM Modi leaves for Bangladesh for a two-day visit
Myanmar's economy to shrink by 10% this year as protests swell: World Bank
Watch: UK: PM Johnson suggests pubs might require customers to produce vaccine certificate