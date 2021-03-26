Myanmar: Firebomb hurled at Aung San Suu Kyi's party headquarters

A Molotov cocktail (firebomb) was hurled at Aung San Suu Kyi's party headquarters. The firebomb started a fire early Friday, according to a party official.

"When the residents nearby knew about the fire, they called the fire service department to put it out... it was under control by around 5 am," Soe Win, an NLD member in charge of the headquarters, told AFP.

"It seems that someone lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it at the headquarters."

Only the entrance of the office was scorched, and party members were already inside assessing the damage, he said.

"We have to file a complaint to the police... We do not know who did this, but it is not good at all," Soe Win said, declining to speculate the reason for the attack.

The incident comes on the eve of Armed Forces Day, when the military will put on a show of strength with its annual parade.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the former civilian leader of Myanmar was deposed in February 1 military coup. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) has been in a disarray since the coup. Some of its elected MPs are in hiding.

(With AFP inputs)