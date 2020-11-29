Morning news brief: Donald Trump loses another legal case, SKorea confirms bird flu case and more

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has lost yet another battle in the recently-held US elections as the Pennsylvania's highest court dismissed both claims in a unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Trump-ally from Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is struggling to receive support in his home country as thousands of Israelis gathered, yet again, outside his official residence demanding his resignation due to mishandling of the novel coronavirus, The UK, too, has been caught in the fire shots of mishandling coronavirus as nearly 1,300 people were given a wrong 'positive' report of COVID-19 due to a technical error in the Test and Trace system.

Trump loses another election court challenge; legal defeats pile up

Pennsylvania's highest court has dismissed another legal challenge to the US election by supporters of President Donald Trump by throwing out a lower court's order.

UK: Nearly 1,300 people wrongfully given positive results for COVID-19

The error happened as a laboratory experienced an error in the government's NHS Test and Trace system.

South Korea confirms this year's first case of bird flu among poultry

The national alert level over the spread of bird flu has been raised to a "serious hazard."

Thousands rally outside Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence

The protestors marched demanding his resignation following allegations of corruption and badly handled pandemic lockdowns.

Ethiopia declares victory as army takes control over Tigray capital