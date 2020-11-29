UK: Nearly 1,300 people wrongfully given positive results for COVID-19

In the year 2020, getting a medically 'positive' result on the coronavirus test has been one of the biggest nightmares for anyone. To add to the horror, more than 1,000 people in the UK realised they got the wrong results.

Nearly 1,300 people in the UK were inaccurately informed about having tested positive for the novel coronavirus when they were in fact healthy. The debacle took place after a British laboratory experienced an error in the government's NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care reported.

These falsely reported cases were the ones who had appeared for the test between November 19 and 23. "NHS Test and Trace has contacted 1,311 individuals who were incorrectly told that the result of COVID-19 tests, taken between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, were positive. An issue with a batch of testing chemicals meant their test results were void," a statement read.

The affected people have been informed and have been asked to come back for another test in a few days. "Swift action was taken to notify those affected and they have been asked to take another test, and to continue to self-isolate if they have symptoms."

As the matter unfurled, the authorities have started a detailed investigation into the matter to find out how did the medical experts generate false reports, and if anyone else, too, has been affected by this error. The officials have claimed that this was an "isolated incident".

Meanwhile, the government has announced an extra 7 billion pounds ($9.31 billion) for its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing system as part of an expanded programme of mass testing.

This is not the first time the UK health facilities have faced an error in testing programmes in the year of pandemic. In September, nearly 16,000 records of positive cases disappeared from a system causing massive delays in contact tracing.

The UK government had to initiate a second nationwide lockdown to contain the second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country — a move which did not sit well with the locals. The country has nearly 1.6 million coronavirus cases and over 57,500 deaths.