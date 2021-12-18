Morning news brief: Daunte Wright trial, Iran deal talks and more

To get your day started, here are some stories. US police officer testified at manslaughter trial for killing Daunte Wright while the Iran deal talks hit pause as Tehran’s negotiator heads home for consultations. You can also read about Taliban managing to prepare new Afghan budget amid concerns of extreme poverty and Canada lifting travel ban as France fears dominance of Omicron Covid variant.

US police officer testifies at manslaughter trial for killing Daunte Wright

In an emotional testimony, the police officer, who shot and killed Daunte Wright, testified at manslaughter trial in the United States. The suburban Minneapolis cop said that she didn't plan to use deadly force that day. Before the defence rested case, she was the final witness.

Iran deal talks hit pause as Tehran’s negotiator heads home for consultations

Talks being held for reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal have again hit the pause button as the crucial meeting had to be adjourned on Friday. After a round, which witnessed a hike in tensions as Iran raised new demands, the negotiator from Tehran returned home for consultations. According to European diplomats, it was ‘a disappointing pause'.

Amid concerns of extreme poverty, Taliban manages to prepare new Afghan budget

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan heartbreaking reports of poverty in the nation have been emerging. However, in the latest development, Afghanistan's finance ministry has managed to draft a national budget under the Taliban government.

As France fears dominance of Omicron Covid variant, Canada lifts travel ban

As the Omicron variant takes over the world, French Prime Minister has warned that the new variant can become the dominant one in France from the start of 2022.

