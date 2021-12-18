As France fears dominance of Omicron Covid variant in 2022, Canada lifts travel ban

As the Omicron variant takes over the world, French Prime Minister has warned that the new variant can become the dominant one in France from the start of 2022.

Jean Castex has warned people that if the locals do not follow the basic Covid regulations, the Omicron variant may soon take over the whole nation. However, he also added even though a lot is still unknown about this new variant, "it does not seem to be more dangerous than the Delta variant and the data available to us indicate that complete vaccination coverage with the booster dose protects well against severe forms of the disease".

As the fear of the new variant increases, people will be made eligible for booster jabs now four months after their second dose of Covid vaccination, Castex announced. He also added that the government will be taking extra measures to make sure that the problem of vaccine hesitancy can be eradicated from the ground level.

"While we have given time, a lot of time for those French people who were hesitant and had doubts, in January we will strengthen the incentive for vaccination, because it is not acceptable that the refusal of a few million French people to be vaccinated, puts the life of an entire country at risk," he said.

One shocking rule announced recently is that all travellers coming from the UK — an Omicron hotspot — will have to prove to the officials that their reason for travel was necessary and urgent. The authorities justified that the new rules new rules "faced with the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the UK".

Meanwhile, Canada, too, has announced an end to the travel ban on all foreign travellers from nearly 10 African countries, namely South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt.

Health minister said the travel restrictions were imposed "to slow the arrival of Omicron in Canada and buy us some time," but now these restrictions are “no longer needed”.