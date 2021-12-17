UK reports highest number of COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day

As the UK battles the Omicron threat, Britain on Friday reported a record 93,045 new COVID-19 cases.

It is the third consecutive day as the UK reported a record number of COVID-19 cases amid a surge in Omicron cases. The UK had reported 78,610 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 88,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The government report said there have been 111 fatalities with over 7,600 hospitalisations. The UK is one of the worst-hit countries due to the virus with over 11 million coronavirus cases and 147,000 deaths.

The surge in coronavirus cases come as the Omicron variant has increased exponentially in the country. PM Boris Johnson had announced "Plan B" as Omicron cases had begun to surge in the country last year.

The UK government had made masks mandatory in public transport and in shops and imposed mandatory COVID-19 tests for travellers arriving in the UK.

The surge in cases comes as the country braces for Christmas. Last year, the country was hit with the Alpha variant ahead of Christmas celebrations.

UK's health security agency informed there were 3,201 confirmed Omicron cases reported in the last 24 hours which was more than double the number of cases reported a day earlier.

Omicron variant cases have now surged to 14,909 in the country.

Meanwhile, Scotland's government said Omicron is now the dominant strain in the country.

"The tsunami I warned about a week ago is now starting to hit us," Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

(With inputs from Agencies)