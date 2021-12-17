Amid threat of Omicron wave, Americans rush to get COVID-19 boosters

Reports claim there has been a rush for booster doses in Ameican amid warning of an Omicron wave.

US President Joe Biden had warned about "winter of severe illness and death" due to the rise in Omicron cases. The White House had also insisted on booster doses as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

As Christmas approaches, President Biden said the virus could spread more rapidly with the US reporting an average of 86,000 COVID-19 cases since December.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US has been recording 1,150 COVID-19 deaths per day. The total number of deaths due to the pandemic in the United has over 803,000 deaths and 50 million cases as reports claim over 450,000 people have died this year due to the virus.

Alarmed by the rise in Omicron cases, G-7 nations called international cooperation as the EU imposed new travel restrictions.

Reports claim US universities have reverted to online classes with the National Football League(NFL) league also imposing new restrictions with several players testing positive for the virus as coaches, staff and players have been asked to wear masks and conduct team meetings either outside or remotely.

The WHO had warned earlier that the Omicron variant has been spreading an unprecedented rate.

WHO expert Bruce Aylward had said that it would be a "dangerous situation" to categorise the new variant as a "mild disease".

(With inputs from Agencies)