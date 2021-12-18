US police officer testifies at manslaughter trial for killing Daunte Wright

In an emotional testimony, the police officer, who shot and killed Daunte Wright, testified at manslaughter trial in the United States on Friday.

The suburban Minneapolis cop said that she didn't plan to use deadly force that day.

On being questioned by prosecutor, the cop, Kim Potter, went in tears and said, at times "I didn't want to hurt anybody," and finally, "I'm sorry it happened."

The 49-year-old cop said that she looked to use Taser to subdue Wright when he pulled away from the officers and was getting back in his car, but accidently shot him once with handgun.

Not just this, the cop said that she wouldn't have pulled over his car if she had not been training another officer.

Before the defence rested case, Potter was the final witness. The cop said that she shot Wright in a moment of chaos on April 11 at Brooklyn Center. She and other officers were looking to arrest him over an outstanding warrant for a weapons violation.

According to prosecutors, Potter was an experienced officer, who had got training in use of Taser and deadly force. Her actions were unreasonable.

Meanwhile, attorneys of the police officer, who has quit, said that she made a mistake. But could be justified in using deadly force if she had meant to as another officer was also at risk of being dragged by Wright's car.

