Morning news brief: Covishield sues volunteer, Bolsonaro alleges US election voter fraud and more

Lending support to the outgoing US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro alleged voter fraud in the recently held US elections. The allegations were made to support his argument against the electronic voting system that will be used in the 2022 Brazilian presidential elections. Meanwhile, in the US, the President-elect Joe Biden and the Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appointed the first all-female communications team in the history of White House. The duo has also nominated Indian-American Neera Tanden as budget chief.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro alleges 'lot of fraud' in US election 2020

Bolsonaro made allegations simply to support his argument against the electronic voting system that will be used in the 2022 Brazilian presidential elections.

Joe Biden appoints White House's first all-female communication team

The women will start working in the office after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in for their positions on January 20.

Serum Institute of India rejects charges by ‘Covishield’ volunteer, threatens to seek Rs 100 cr damages

Terming vaccine trial participant's claims as "malicious and misconceived in nature" the Pune-based pharma giant claimed that "there is absolutely no correlation with the vaccine trial and the medical condition of the volunteer".

Joe Biden to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as budget chief: Report

If confirmed by the United States Senate, Tanden (50) would be the first woman of color to head the influential Office of Management and Budget at the White House.

At least 110 dead in Nigeria after suspected Boko Haram attack