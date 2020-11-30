Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro alleges 'lot of fraud' in US election 2020

Showing his true support and friendship towards the US outgoing president Donald Trump, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has alleged that there was "a lot of fraud" in the US elections.

The accusation was made by Bolsonaro on Sunday while he was talking to the reporters after casting a ballot in municipal races.

"I have my sources of information that there really was a lot of fraud there," he said. "Nobody talks about that. If it was enough to define (victory) for one or the other, I don't know."

This statement by Bolsonaro has come after Donald Trump has refused to concede to the President-elect Joe Biden's historic win. The accusation made by Bolsonaro echoes Trump's campaign. The outgoing President has been alleging voter fraud from his opponent for the last few weeks now. Trump has been challenging the election result with various legal cases, the majority of which he lost. However, he has refused to give up and concede. "It's not like you're gonna change my mind. My mind will not change in six months," he recently said in an interview with a local national TV.

"This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud," he claimed, without providing any proof. "We won the election easily."

While many world leaders have come ahead and congratulated Biden, Bolsonaro said he will be waiting for a while before reaching out to the Democratic President-elect. "I am holding back a little more," he said.

Bolsonaro expressed his concern for the alleged US election voter fraud simply to support his argument against the electronic voting system that will be used in the 2022 Brazilian presidential elections. He has been urging leaders and people to go back to the paper ballot system for the 2022 elections, and now he has used Trump's allegations to further his own motives.

Donald Trump has not yet reacted to this rare support he has received from a world leader since the election results. He has been keeping off the grid since Biden's win was announced, and leaders flocked to congratulate him and his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Trump's lawyers have been busy filing legal challenges against the election result in various states — leading to defeat in those too.