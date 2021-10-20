Morning news brief: Capitol riots, Haiti gangs, Crimea annexation, and more

The report has called Bolsonaro 'principally responsible for the government's errors committed during the COVID-19 pandemic'. The annexation of Crimea, as well as Russia's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, have brought Moscow-West ties to post-Cold War lows. The US committee investigating the Capitol riots has voted to recommend criminal prosecution against Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon after he refused to testify before the committee relating to their inquiry into the January 6 insurrection.

Haiti gang demands $17 million ransom for kidnapped missionaries and children





The 17 American and Canadian hostages include five children, the youngest of whom is 8 months old, according to a local official.

Return Crimea to Ukraine, stop cyber attacks on America: US tells Russia





Moscow has also backed a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, which started weeks after Crimea's takeover and has killed over 14,000 people. The annexation of Crimea, as well as Russia's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, have brought Moscow-West ties to post-Cold War lows.

Senate report calls for homicide charge against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro COVID-19 errors





The report has called Bolsonaro 'principally responsible for the government's errors committed during the COVID-19 pandemic'

Capitol riots: US committee votes to hold criminal contempt charge against Trump’s ex-aide





The US House of Representatives committee approved the contempt of Congress unanimously on Monday, sending the report to the Democratic-controlled House, which is expected on Thursday to authorize the panel to go to court to punish Bannon for his non-compliance.



